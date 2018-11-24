Two DMFD Firefighters Hospitalized Following Partial Home Collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after the home they were in partially collapsed.

On Saturday, crews were battling a fire at a home at 309 Kirkwood Avenue around 5:30am. While inside, two firefighters fell from the first floor into the basement. Officials on scene say they were taken to Methodist Hospital as a precautionary measure but were released shortly there after having suffered only minor injures.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Investigators remained on scene late into the morning. The cause remains under investigation.