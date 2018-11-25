× Heavy Snow Makes for Difficult Driving Conditions in SE Iowa

BEVINGTON, Iowa — Heavy snow in Southeastern Iowa is causing deteriorating road conditions and crashes on Iowa roadways. The Iowa State Patrol reports 32 crashes over a six hour period Sunday morning. Many of the roads in the state’s lower – third were either partially or completely snow covered making traveling extremely dangerous.

Ana Rivera and her family were traveling to Minnesota from Texas Sunday. She describes the journey as tense, “It was really bad. At some points there was no visibility. Lots of cars and buses and trucks were stuck on the road.”

According to the Iowa State Patrol, portions of I – 35 near Osceola were impassable after a semi – truck jack – knifed and a charter bus blocked the road. It caused a major traffic backup, luckily there were no injuries. On I – 80 near Walcott, a state patrol car was damaged after motorist crashed into it on the side of the road. On the department’s Facebook page it’s calling for all drivers to slow down, put the phone down and buckle up. No one was seriously injured.

“We’re grateful to be safe. There were so many accidents around us,” says Rivera.

The snow is usually no match for Wisconsin native Wanda Brook but she said this storm is different. “It was really super and windy and lots of snow. There was probably no fewer than 100 cars in the ditch. It was crazy but we are used to the snow driving and kept truckin'” she laughs.

The State Patrol is asking all motorists to keep the shoulders of the roadway clear, if traffic is stopped on the interstate. Troopers say the shoulder is needs to be clear for emergency vehicles.