Insiders 11/25/2018: How to Help Children’s Mental Health Needs, Senator Ernst Vs. President Trump, Revealing $ in Politics

DES MOINES, Iowa–A 20-member board hopes that Iowa lawmakers will follow through on ideas to help the estimated 150,000 children dealing with mental health challenges.

The group spent the past several months coming up with guidelines . Andrew Allen, the CEO of Ames-based YSS, served on the board and said that he has watched drugs and suicide claim the lives of youth who couldn’t the help they needed.

A conservative columnist for the Washington Post criticized Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, for not speaking up more critically against President Donald Trump for sending troops to the southern border to prepare for the arrival of migrants, as well as not more vocally opposing his trade war policies. Meanwhile, some political strategists have questioned whether Iowa should still be considered a political "swing state."

The Center for Responsive Politics estimated that more than $5 billion will be spent during the 2018 midterm elections. Some of that comes from organizations that can legally raise money from undisclosed donors. Supporters say that anonymity should be permitted when it comes to political donations while critics say it masks the identities of those trying to influence policies.

This week's Insiders reveal their "scoops."

In the Insiders Quick 6, Insiders weigh in on whether Ivanka Trump's use of her private email will be a problem for her father's administration, what Governor Kim Reynolds' biggest challenge in 2019 will be, whether criticism against Iowa Congressman Steve King is valid, if Des Moines State Senator Nate Boulton will remain in office, a reason for thanks and this week's predictions.