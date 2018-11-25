Snow Storm Underway in Southern Iowa

A significant snow storm is underway across Southern Iowa. A Blizzard Warning is in effect through later this evening for most counties south of I-80. Heavy snow of 5 to 10” with some locally higher amounts are possible. Winds will be strong from the north-northeast at 20 to 25 mph and wind gusts up near 40 mph. This will lead to white-out conditions in that part of the state through the day. Roads are completely covered.

A strong area of low pressure is crossing Missouri today. This is bringing the heaviest swatch of snow across southern Iowa. The heavy bands of snow will continue through early afternoon, tapering off in southwest Iowa mid-afternoon and continuing in southeast Iowa through the early evening.

The cut-off line for snow is right along the I-80 corridor. This means that an inch or 2 of snow is possible along the southern half of Polk County with no snow in the northern half of the county. Dry air from the north is feeding in to the northern edge of the snow bands and preventing that snow from extending north of I-80. It will be a cloudy, cold and very windy day across Northern Iowa.

Skies will clear tonight with brisk winds continuing out of the northwest. Temperatures will drop to the teens in the overnight hours and daytime highs will be in the 20’s through the first half of the week.