Firefighters Pull Man From Icy Water Following Crash in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Urbandale firefighters rescued one person from an icy pond following a crash this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the pond near 4131 109th Street around 11:45am on Monday after witnesses saw a car leave the road. When firefighters arrived they found one man trapped in the car with just his head above the water. Firefighters in protective thermal gear pulled the man from the car and he was taken to a local hospital. His condition and name aren't being released. Fire officials estimate the man was in the water for 5-6 minutes.

Authorities don't know what caused the man to leave the road.