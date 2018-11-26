Gilbert Couple’s Big Dream Brings Cabin Coffee to Ames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- Two weeks ago Cabin Coffee opened in Ames. On Monday the business held it’s Grand Opening with an Ames Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting.

The Clear Lake based Cabin Coffee has opened stores in six states, and six in Iowa. They have expanded from Clear Lake to Mason City, Lisbon, Waterloo, and Forest City.

It was the Forest City location, which opened 10 years ago, which caught the attention of Paul and Tammy Jacobson.

“Seven years ago my husband had gone out for breakfast with his mom in Forest city Iowa at a Cabin Coffee there he saw one of their brochures for franchising, said Tammy Jacobson. “I love the atmosphere I love the warm welcoming feeling the customers receive when they come in, its like a home.”

Brining Cabin Coffee to Ames took a while. Around two years they looked for a location.

“You have to have a good location, a good drive through, you must have a certain amount of traffic flow, that helps,” said Jacobson. "Also having businesses close by we love the idea being close to the interstate for interstate travelers.”

Tammy Jacobson spent 13 years as head cook at a local daycare.

“I’ve always love working with food and enjoyed serving food,” said Jacobson. “It brings me joy and happiness when I make something yummy and I share it with somebody, it warms my heart.”

Paul Jacobson works at Cabin Coffee as well, but still is a High School Guidance Counselor at Gilbert High School.

“He is helping me on the side he’s been a great support and I’m very grateful for him,” said Tammy. ‘My family too they’ve also been a great support.”

Jacobson likes the fact that Cabin Coffee roasts its own coffee beans on site.

“Coffee is like the liquid amber that sustains life,” said Jacobson. “It helps people bring joy into their lives, so, that' what we like to do.”

Cabin Coffee is located at 2721 E 13th Street in Ames of I-35