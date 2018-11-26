KISS is Coming to Des Moines on Farewell Tour in 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of US rock group Kiss perform live on stage, for a one-off Independence Day show as a fundraiser for the Help for Heroes charity, at The Kentish Town Forum on July 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
DES MOINES, Iowa — KISS is saying goodbye to life on the road, but first they’ll make a stop in Des Moines.
KISS announced their “End of the Road” tour will stop at Wells Fargo Arena on September 3rd, 2019. Tickets for the show go on sale on December 3rd.