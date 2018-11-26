More Iowans Are Using Meth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting an increase in methamphetamine use by Iowans. According to the IDPH, from 2014-2017, there was a 38 percent increase in methamphetamine treatment admissions in Iowa.

Rebecca Peterson, Director of House of Mercy, which offers substance abuse treatment programs, says meth is the number one drug of choice for clients entering treatment. Peterson says the impact meth has on the body and a person's ability to function brings people into treatment.

"Frequently, we see people coming in and they`re not taking care of their children the way that they want to take care of their children," said Peterson. "It's impacting their physical health. Typically, not sleeping for days, not eating for days, so we see a lot of admissions, starting with medical, needing medical attention and finding their way to treatment from there."

Peterson says meth is the primary drug of choice for 45 percent of House of Mercy's clients.