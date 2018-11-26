Southeastern Iowa Digs Out From Weekend Snow Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- The storm is gone but there is still plenty left to clean up in southern Iowa after a Sunday snowstorm.

17 inches of snow fell in Oskaloosa. More than 70 vehicle accidents were report across Mahaska County. Schools were canceled today, which helped some with the cleanup.

“No school day for her, so that was my very first thought," Oskaloosa resident Jean Smith says as she put her granddaughter to work clearing her sidewalk. “Do it in spurts, I’m getting to the age where it’s too hard to do it all at one," Smith said.

“It’s overwhelming but the weather today is great, the sunshine is out and help clear off the walks so that it’s not so slippery, I worry about the mail man, I don’t want anyone to fall and get hurt," Smith said.

Oskaloosa and Mahaska County public work crews are worried about safety too. Snow removal crews are working double time to plow roads and spread salt.