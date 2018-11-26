× Upcoming Holiday Shopping Events

IOWA — Cyber Monday may wrap up the weekend of post-Thanksgiving shopping but the shopping season is really just getting started. There are several shopping events to look out for, many can be found online and on Facebook.

First up there are some community events:

Jingle in the Junction, Nov. 29, 5 – 9 P.M.

Mingle on Main, Ames, Nov. 29, 4 – 7 P.M.

Dazzling in the District, Ankeny, Dec. 1, 2 – 6 P.M.

Christkindl Market, Cowles Commons, Nov 30 – Dec. 2, 11 A.M. – 9 P.M./5 P.M.

And if you haven’t gotten your family holiday picture you can get your picture with Santa:

Breakfast with Santa, Altoona bass pro shop, Every day through Dec. 24th

Santa’s Workshop, Jordan Creek Town Center, Nov. 30th – Dec 6th

These could be some early holiday gifts:

Disney’s Aladdin, Civic Center, Nov. 28th – Dec. 9th

Nutcracker Ballet, Ballet Des Moines, Hoyt Sherman Place, Dec. 7th – 9th