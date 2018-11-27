× Aladdin Opens at the Des Moines Civic Center

DES MOINES, Iowa- The musical Disney’s Aladdin opens Wednesday at the Civic Center. The production was adapted from the Broadway Musical and the animated Disney film.

The story is of one lamp, and three wishes.

“They’ve done an amazing job taking the Broadway show and putting it on tour so there’s no difference between The Broadway version and the tour version, said Lisa deGuzman, who plays Jasmine in Aladdin. “It is a dream come true, truly it’s been awesome to be a part of it.”

Aladdin incorporates many signature moves from the film. Over 350 people worked on the costumes from 24 different shops, using materials from all over the world.

Clinton Greenspan, from Arlington TX, plays Aladdin.

“So the magic of the movie is it’s own thing,” said Greenspan. “We have the magic of the show, but we don’t have a tiger or a monkey but we have three friends for Princess Jasmine and for Aladdin that really helped tell the story.”

Greenspan says he really relates to Aladdin.

“I’m a mama‘s boy, Aladdin is a mama‘s boy, his mom passed,” said Greenspan. “Like you’re proud of your boy, singing to his mother talking to his mother saying I know that I haven’t done you as proud as I could, so I know I can do better.”

Greenspan said he’s already checked out the locale community visiting Jordan Creek Town Center.

deGuzman said she has also visited the East Village since arriving. She has been an understudy for the lead role, since early 2017, prior to her recently moving into the Jasmine role.

The production runs through December 9th.