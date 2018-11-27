× Blakesburg Man Charged After Passenger Killed in Crash

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Dennis Sandifer survived an August 2nd crash near Blakesburg but his passenger did not. Now Sandifer is charged with his death.

On Tuesday the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office announced 63-year-old Dennis Sandifer is charged with Homicide by Vehicle for the death of Brandon Pruett.

On August 2nd Sandifer was driving his 1996 Ford truck on the Wapello-Monroe Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office, when he hit a semi head-on. Pruett, 29, was killed in the crash.