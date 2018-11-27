× Clock Ticking for Iowa Non-Profits Hoping For #GivingTuesday Dollars

DES MOINES, Iowa–Passion spreads from office to office inside an old building on the AIB campus in Des Moines. The building serves as a non-profit incubator where groups can collaborate and many ideas Tuesday involved raising money. #GivingTuesday dollars were at stake. It is an effort that started in 2012 to benefit non-profit organizations and provides opportunities to kick off the giving season.

"We don’t anticipate that one day you blow everything out of the water," said Allie Moerman, marketing and promotion manager for Prevent Child Abuse Iowa, "It's just a way to remind people as we get started in the holiday season."

Moerman said the organization helped 50,000 children last year, along with at least 13,000 adults.

Down the hall, another organization, KidsFirst, spent the day sending out emails and social media posts to capitalize on the increased attention #GivingTuesday could offer. The group provides an outlet for children caught in families in the middle of divorces and helps them deal with the emotions involved.

If there is a downside to the day of giving, it is that the handful of organizations in this non-profit incubator have to compete with each other for donations. Of course, that could be said about every other day, as well. But the organizations know they need to their sales pitches ready. Always. "We are grateful to be in option for people to support, "Molly McPartland, the group's attorney said, "And if you’re looking to impact a child’s life in a really long lasting way, I think KidsFirst is first choice."

Companies like Facebook and PayPal may provide matches for donations given online during #GivingTuesday.

Here is a list of Iowa organizations taking part.

This website lets you look into larger organizers if you are considering a donation.