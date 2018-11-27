Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, November 24

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a light sale of 222 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.70 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.25 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
50-60- $2.00
60-70- $2.05
70-80- $1.7750
80-90- $1.44
90-100- $1.27
100-110- $1.27
110-120- $1.24
The 135 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $145 to $245 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45- $145
45-60- $155
60-75- $170
75-90- $185
105-120- $225
160+ $245