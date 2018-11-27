Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, November 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a light sale of 222 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.70 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.25 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

50-60- $2.00

60-70- $2.05

70-80- $1.7750

80-90- $1.44

90-100- $1.27

100-110- $1.27

110-120- $1.24

The 135 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $145 to $245 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

30-45- $145

45-60- $155

60-75- $170

75-90- $185

105-120- $225

160+ $245