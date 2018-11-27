Deck The Halls, For a Good Cause: Ho Ho Home Tour Helping Ankeny Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- If you haven't had the chance to decorate your home for the holidays, you might get some inspiration from the Ho Ho Home Tour in Ankeny this Saturday.

It's the fourth year of the event that features six beautiful homes, all decked out in holiday spirit thanks to interior decorators. Each home is also catered during the event which runs from 5:30-9:30pm on Dec. 1st. But the best part is 100 percent of the proceeds is going right back into the community helping the Ankeny Service Center with their Holiday Assistance Program.

"We provide information about the Ankeny Service Center so that people understand that even though they are in beautiful homes like this that there are still people in Ankeny in need so they recognize that need and they are helping us provide that support for those families," Kim Schaaf, Ankeny Service Center board member, said.

You can purchase tickets on their website, hohohometour.com, or the day of at the event.