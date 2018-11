Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa is now 6-0 after a hard fought ACC-Big Ten Challenge win over previously undefeated Pitt, 69-68.

Nicholas Baer scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, including a stretch of 11 straight, registering a season high.

Joe Wieskamp recorded his first double-double of his career with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Jordan Bohannon finished with a career-high six steals.

The Hawkeyes start out 6-0 for the first time since 2013-14.

Highlights courtesy of ESPNU and ACC-Big Ten.