Iowa Dad Pleads Guilty After Toddler Accidentally Shoots Himself

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The father of a toddler who accidentally shot himself with his dad’s gun has pleaded guilty to felony charges.

Court documents show Jonathan Hauser has pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing bodily injury after his two-year-old shot himself in the chest.

The family was staying at Sterling Inn in Clive back in august where this happened.

Hauser did have a permit to carry at the time and the boy has recovered.

He will be sentenced in January.