Jury Selection Begins Tuesday in Mackenzie Knigge's Murder Trial

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Webster County woman will be tried for murder this week.

Mackenzie Knigge is charged with first degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Jessica Gomez. Gomez’ burned body was found in a field near Clare on August 12th of 2017.

Investigators say Knigge and Phillip Williams murdered Gomez at Knigge’s apartment in Clare in the early morning hours of August 5th. The two purchased latex gloves, bleach, plastic sheeting, and facemasks from the Walmart in Fort Dodge following the murder, to be used to cover up the crime.

Jury selection begins Tuesday and opening statements will follow after a jury is seated.

Investigators say Knigge and Gomez were friends, and both were having a relationship with Williams.

Williams’ trial is scheduled for March 5th, 2019.