Man Who Drove His Car Into Pond Has No Memory of Doing So

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- "It's a route I always take," said Michael Kennedy. "I just kinda go up through there, and never thought I`d be be going into that pond."

Michael Kennedy has no memory of crashing into the freezing cold water. The last thing Kennedy recalls is leaving his work parking lot, just down the road from the pond, and heading to a gym to work out. Shortly after taking off, Kennedy suffered a seizure behind the wheel. The next thing he remembers is waking up in an ambulance.

"I remember leaving my work parking lot around 11:40 a.m. to go to work out, which is what I usually do over the noon hour," said Kennedy. "And the next thing I know, I was waking up in an ambulance."

Kennedy drove less than half a mile from Berkley Technology Services to the pond just down the road.

"I had the seizure and apparently went into the pond," said Kennedy. "So, I was feeling a little off that morning, but I just thought I`d be fine. You know, like I`m sure most of us do when you feel a little under the weather, but apparently not."

Kennedy hasn't been on medication for years.

"I`ve had seizures before, but not for a long time," said Kennedy. "And, growing up I was diagnosed with epilepsy and it was always controlled under medication, but it's something that you can outgrow, and I haven't had to take medication for a long time."

Amazingly, Kennedy did not suffer any serious injuries due to the crash.

"Other than like a sore ankle, and a couple scrapes here and there, I`m fine."