MedPharm Iowa Shows Off Windsor Heights Dispensary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa -- Jefferson resident Amy Purdie can’t wait to get to MedPharm Iowa's dispensary in Windsor Heights when it opens December 1.

Before trying CBD oil, her daughter Autumn was having upwards of 50 seizures a day.

“She is down to having 2-4 seizures per day since we started that medication. She was also on probably 10 total medications at one point, and we’re down to three medications now” said Purdie.

The oil Purdie can legally access from Colorado only contains CBD. She hopes now that she’s able to access oil containing THC, she can get her daughter as close to seizure-free as possible.

“That would be totally Christmas morning, to not see her have any more seizures, you know when she’s not having any seizures her brain’s able to develop” she said.

MedPharm Iowa General Manager Lucas Nelson explains how it will work when people like Purdie get there.

First, you’ll have to verify you have been accepted into the program.

“If you’re a first-time patient we’ll be asking you to fill out an intake form which will explain a little bit more about your medical history, what condition you’re suffering from” said Nelson.

Then, it’s time to pick out your product.

“You can do that one of a couple different ways. You can interact with the iPads we have around the store, you can also work with a patient consultant to take you through some of the discussions about what products are available, and what kind of formulations might be right for your particular condition” said Nelson.

Nelson says consults can go from a few minutes to an hour depending on what the customer wants. When it comes time to purchase, the product is taken out of secure lockers.

The facility includes 24/7 security monitoring, a onsite security guard, panic buttons for staff, and other features being played close to the vest.

Nelson says it’s been a long journey, and he's happy December 1 is right around the corner.

“The state has waited long enough, these people have waited long enough. It was important to us that we were upholding the agreement we made from the very beginning saying ‘we will have products on the market December first’. That’s the goal we set and we’re going to hit that goal” said Nelson.

Nelson says for patients to expect long lines on Saturday, and to bring cash. The cash-less payment system is still being set up. Products will range anywhere from $30-$130 for a 30-day supply.