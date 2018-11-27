Metro Animal Shelter Hoping Facebook Reunites Stray Dog to Homeless Owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A metro animal shelter is on a mission to reunite a stray dog with its owner.

The Furry Friends Refuge wants to find all it's animals homes but for one stray in particular, it's a bit different. A lab terrier mix was found at the Jordan Creek Parkway and Vista Drive intersection in West Des Moines on Friday. The dog's picture was posted to social media and dozens of people claimed to have seen the dog with a homeless man a few days before who tends to panhandle in the area. The animal shelter now caring for the dog says this type of attention is something it's never seen before.

"We`ve had a lot of help with social media on different animals but it`s not very common for so many people to have information so it has been unusual situation," says director of Furry Friends Refuge, Britt Gagne.

The dog was wearing its tags but they haven't pointed animal rescuers to it's owner yet. If not claimed within seven days, the dog will be placed for adoption.