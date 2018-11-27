New Lawyer Approved for Suspect in Iowa State Golfer’s Murder
NEVADA, Iowa — The homeless man accused of killing an Iowa State University golf star is getting a new lawyer.
Collin Richards is charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of Celia Barquin Arozamena in September. She was found dead in a pond at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.
Investigators say Richards was staying in a tent at a nearby homeless camp.
Richards was in court Monday at the Story County courthouse, where a judge granted his request for a new court appointed attorney.
Richards claimed he had a “communication issue” with his first lawyer.
His murder trial is scheduled for April 30, 2019.