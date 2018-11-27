× One Injured in Shooting Near State Capitol Tuesday Night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Court, just west of the State Capitol, on a report of shots fired around 5:50 pm Tuesday. About five minutes later a man was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Mercy Hospital. His name and condition aren’t being released.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and have no information on a suspect description they can release.