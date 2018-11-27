Routine Traffic Stop Leads Police To Explosives In Marshalltown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- It began as a routine traffic stop Wednesday, November 21. "At about 11 am our officer spotted a car with a registration sticker violation on South Center Street," said Marshalltown Police Department Captain Brian Batterson.

The officer then found out the driver, Timothy Kluck of Marshalltown, had a suspended license and his passenger April Stanley had an outstanding warrant but something more serious unraveled. Kluck was also carrying an explosive device. Batterson said, "It was a pipe, with a cap on each end, with gun powder inside and a fuse to light it." Marshalltown authorities are very familiar with PVC explosives but the way it was found struck them as unusual. "It is rare to find it on somebody, usually we find it sitting somewhere," said Batterson.

So a search warrant for Kluck's home at 603 Jerome Street was issued where Batterson said the investigation found even more explosives. "We found another device along with other material to make devices."

Kluck is facing several charges including control of firearm or offensive weapon and possession of incendiary or an explosive device. A motive is still uncertain. "The debris from PVC would cause damage to people or property so we are pretty thankful we got this off the street," said Batterson.

Damage and construction can still be seen from tornado in Marshalltown. The department is thankful that good police work may have prevented more damage in a town still rebuilding. "We take it pretty seriously. It could have caused some damage at a time when we don't need any more," Batterson said.

April Stanley was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Kluck has a preliminary hearing on November 30th.