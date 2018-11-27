× Tis’ the Season to Tree Shop

CUMMING, Iowa – Howell’s Tree Farm is open for business this holiday season.

Three generations of Howell family members are learning the tree-growing business. Howell’s has over 2,500 trees for people to choose from this season.

Trees available include: Canaan fir, Scotch pine, and white pine.

In addition, the tree farm also has decorated fresh Noble Fir wreaths. People can stop by their gift shop to pick up a holiday accessory.

Howell’s Tree Farm is open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 3129 Howell Court, Cumming.