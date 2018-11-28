Boondocks Auction May Open a New Chapter for Closed Truckstop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMS, Iowa- Boondocks, the landmark truck stop which recently closed, has been auctioned off. The restaurant, convenience store, shop, and motel has been sold to a California company for $500,000.

“Disappointed in the price, I figure that’s the way things are and I accept it,” said longtime owner Bob Welch. “If it were up to me, I’d open it up again on Monday.”

Welch said he was joking, but his wife Miriam thought it was time for her 83 year-old husband to slow down.

“I have a propane business, and a transport diesel fuel business, and I own a convenience store in Iowa Falls where we live,” said Welch.

“I know Bob’s gonna miss it,” said Miriam Welch, Bob’s wife. “It’s been a wonderful life so we just hope that whoever is going to take it on is going to enjoy this much as we have.”

“The buyer is out of California, Anyway Logistics out of California,” said David Whitaker auctioneer for the sale. “They previously came out and they viewed, the place three individuals came out they walked through the entire place, and I do believe they have an interest in keeping the Boondocks open, but I can’t confirm that.”

“It’s been a wonderful trip for my wife and I,” said Bob. We certainly thank all the local people that have been very good to us over the years, the travelers, and I’ve got many many good memories of people coming in.”