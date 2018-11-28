× Deadline Set for Sen. Boulton to Respond to Ethics Complaint

DES MOINES, Iowa — The head of the Senate Ethics Committee says State Senator Nate Boulton has until December 10th to respond to a formal complaint accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The complaint stems from an incident that a woman says occurred at a Des Moines bar back in 2015 when Boulton was running for state senate.

Des Moines attorney Sharon Wegner says, “While standing in the group I felt Senator Boulton place his hand on my butt. It was not an accidental graze. It was not a mistake or miscommunication. He placed his hand on my butt and kept it there until I moved.”

Wegner says it happened five times that night.

The ethics committee will meet once Boulton responds to the complaint. The committee could then dismiss the complaint, reprimand Boulton, or expel him from the Senate.

Boulton dropped out of the Democratic gubernatorial primary race in May after the allegations came to light.