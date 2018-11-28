Elf the Musical Brings Christmas Cheer to Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Everybody's favorite Christmas Elf Buddy is dancing from the big screen to the stage this weekend as the Des Moines Playhouse opens Elf - The Musical.

The show follows the story line of the 2003 movie Elf but adds original music and choreography.

"Sometimes when you turn a movie into something that is live on stage there are some very different moments and it's kind of done differently, but I think you'll find theres a lot of similarities and a lot of those punchlines that are still there and some of those iconic moments that people are looking for," Elf - The Musical's Scenic Designer Nicolas Amundson said.

Elf - The Musical runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 30th to December 23rd with two shows each Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are already going fast, they start at $29 and you can get yours here.