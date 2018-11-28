Hit and Run at Des Moines Non-Profit Causes Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- A Des Moines nonprofit called the Watchmen Training Center teaches kids how to protect themselves from senseless violent acts but earlier this month the non-profit was a victim of one itself.

Surveillance video from a hit and run earlier this month was recently released.

It shows a man wearing a white hat and grey hooded sweatshirt get into a white SUV, and seconds later he rams it into the side of the Watchmen Training Center with a victim sandwiched between the SUV and building.

The victim walks away from the crash and the suspect speeds off, leaving the Watchmen Training Center with thousands of dollars in damages.

“I am not mad or anything if we did something wrong, we just need to hold ourselves accountable and be responsible for our actions, it's best to for him to turn himself in," owner Lokus Ngo said.

The video shows people loitering in front of the non-profit. The owner says all of them were patrons of the bar next door.

Des Moines Police say the victim has not filed a police report.