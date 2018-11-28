Metro Nonprofit Continues its Holiday Packages to Children Interested in Sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa – One metro nonprofit is looking for student nominations for a sports holiday package.

“Opportunity on Deck” is a nonprofit that provides free athletic activities for children in elementary school in central Iowa. Some activities include dance, soccer, basketball, football, and more.

In 2017, the nonprofit gave away 30 holiday MVP packages to children in the community. This year they would like to give 50 away.

The packages include an Opportunity on Deck jersey, fun prizes, invite to participate in programs, and sports equipment.

Founder Dylan DeClerck said there is an application to nominate the special athlete.

“We do have a question on the survey asking the parents why this person is an MVP and we define an MVP as someone who has maybe faced adversity or some challenges, but really shows a passion for sports,” DeClerck said.

DeClerck said the idea to start a nonprofit started in 2012, when he wanted to help the community out.

“It’s been shown that athletics and activities and things for children to do outside of the traditional school day helps them build confidence, helps them build teamwork, helps them with their dedication. Not only does it help them on the court, but it’s going to help them at school,” DeClerck said.

All the programs are free for children.

DeClerck said the nonprofit hopes to raise $5,000 to continue the free programs and expand to other towns in central Iowa.

Right now, Opportunity on Deck has events in Clive and Des Moines.

Waukee High School students are involved with the event this year to learn how a nonprofit works.

People have until December 5th to nominate a child. To nominate a student click here.

The MVP packages will be handed out on December 15th. There will be different activities and food for the family to enjoy.