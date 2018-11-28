Once Abandoned and Near Death, Oscar the Chihuahua gets Adopted

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A few weeks ago we told you about Oscar, a chihuahua left abandoned in a north-side dumpster. He was rescued by a good Samaritan. We're happy to report he's now been adopted by someone who knows him well, the ARL officer who was assigned his case, Tina Updegrove.
