Once Abandoned and Near Death, Oscar the Chihuahua gets Adopted

November 28, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A few weeks ago we told you about Oscar, a chihuahua left abandoned in a north-side dumpster. He was rescued by a good Samaritan.  We're happy to report he's now been adopted by someone who knows him well, the ARL officer who was assigned his case, Tina Updegrove.