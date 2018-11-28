× Restaurant Closed After Car Crashes Into Building Overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side restaurant is closed until further notice after a car crashed into the building just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Des Moines Police say a vehicle was speeding northbound on southwest 9th Street when the driver lost control and crashed into Henry J’s Tacos.

The crash caused damage to the side of the building. The hole in the building has been temporarily boarded up.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

There’s no word yet on when the restaurant will reopen.