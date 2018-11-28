× Victim in Des Moines Shooting Expected to Survive; No Arrests Made Yet

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting in Des Moines Tuesday.

Des Moines police say a call came in at 5:50 p.m. about shots heard near E. 6th and Court. The caller found the victim, an adult male, about five minutes later at E. 7th and Court.

Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was transported to Mercy Hospital.

The location of the shooting, near the Iowa Department of Public Safety, made for a quick response from law enforcement. An Iowa State Trooper was the first to reach the victim.

Police shut down the intersection while they investigated and talked to several witnesses who reported hearing the shots. The intersection was reopened just after 8:00 p.m.

The victim was in surgery late Tuesday night, but police say he is expected to survive.

They have not been able to speak with the victim yet to get a description of the suspect.