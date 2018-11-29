Alternative Gift Market Helps Shoppers Find True Meaning of Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa –You can get in the true spirit of the season this Saturday and honor those who have enough by giving to those who have too little.

This is the fifth year for the Johnston Alternative Gift Market at St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Johnston. Twenty non-profit organizations will be set up in the gym. Last year the event raised more than $14,000 for local and international charities. It's raised $45,000 the last four years.

Participating organizations include ChildServe, Animal Rescue League, and Count the Kicks. International charities like Self Help International will also have alternative gift options. The church provides a card with a note letting your recipient know you made a donation in their honor.

“It's a great way for people to express their care and concern for others that really makes them feel good. When they're done, not only do they have a number of people crossed their shopping list, but they feel fantastic about their gift,” said St. Paul Presbyterian Church Pastor Bill O’Connell.

The Alternative Gift Market is Saturday, December 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul Presbyterian Church, 6426 Merle Hay Road in Johnston.

If you can't make it, you shop online. All the money goes directly to the non-profit you pick.