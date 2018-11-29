× Bruegger’s Bagels Workers Safe After Early Morning Carbon Monoxide Scare

DES MOINES, Iowa — A carbon monoxide detector alerted workers in a downtown building that they needed to evacuate early Thursday morning.

Employees at the Bruegger’s Bagels at 555 Walnut Street started feeling dizzy just before 6:00 a.m. That’s when the CO alarm started going off.

The workers called 911 and went outside, where the fresh air helped alleviate their symptoms.

The Des Moines Fire Department says the oven ventilation system inside the restaurant didn’t turn on and that caused carbon monoxide to build up.

MidAmerican Energy was also called to the scene as a precaution.

The employees were checked out on scene by medics and did not need to be hospitalized.