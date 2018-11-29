DMPS Needs 30 Bus Drivers Halfway Through School Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Public Schools is looking for more bus drivers halfway through the school year.

The district is down 30 drivers and is offering bonuses to people who apply by December 31st or to the first 30 drivers hired.

An experienced bus driver with a Class B CDL with airbrake, passenger and school bus endorsement may qualify for a $2,000 sign-on bonus. A non-certified driver may qualify for a $500 sign-on bonus.

Transportation Director LaShone Mosley said with a bus driver shortage the district has had to make some compromises.

“We do our best to combine routes. Students are affected by it. Sometimes the buses are arriving a little later than normal, because we are trying to do more with less,” Mosley said.

Mosley said she believes the 2.7-percent unemployment rate in Iowa is making it harder to find the help.

The lack of bus drivers is hurting more than just its school routes.

“We are trying to combine as many students and routes with the shortage that we have which affects our after-school sports and activities,” Mosely said.

Mosely said there is an increase of high school students using DART buses to get to school. The district and organization have a partnership.

A DMPS bus driver is a part-time job making $19.44 an hour. Drivers work split schedules.

The district hosts a Job Fair Saturday in hopes of hiring more bus drivers. The job fair is located at 1301 2nd Ave Des Moines. It begins at 10:00 a.m.

If you are interested in applying to be a bus driver, click here.