Elderly Ottumwa Man Reported Missing

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Authorities in Ottumwa are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person who has medical issues.

The Ottumwa Police Department says 80-year-old Byron Winston left his Ottumwa residence sometime Thursday. He is likely driving a red 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with a license plate of HIL736.

Winston is a black male, 5’11”, 200 pounds.

Officials say he is endangered because of medical conditions.

If you have any information on Winston’s location, contact the Ottumwa Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.