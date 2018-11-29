Holly and Ivy Home Tours is Your Holiday Decoration Dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A sure sign of the holidays is the Holly and Ivy Home Tours. Now in its 22nd year, the holiday home tours showcases some of the best holiday decorations. The tour starts in the Salisbury House and each room of the home is decorated by a local interior designer or store.

"There are a lot of different aesthetics and design styles in each room which makes it really interesting," Salisbury House Marketing Director Genevieve Dean said.

The Salisbury House is just one stop on the tour, there are also three private homes that you can visit.

"One is a mid-century modern home, one is very traditional, and one is very art focused, DIY, and elegant at the same time. They each have some great ideas for your home," Dean said.

The Holly and Ivy Home Tours are Friday November 30th and Saturday December 1st from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and children 5 and under get in free.