× Michael Cohen, Former Trump Attorney, Pleads Guilty to Lying to Congress

President Donald Trump’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty Thursday to making false statements to Congress about the Russia investigation.

Cohen waived his right to an indictment when he appeared in a New York federal court.

According to the information read out in court, Cohen made a false statement regarding a proposed Trump Tower deal in Moscow that he was working on in 2015 and 2016. He had a discussion about the project at a later date. Cohen had previously said that the deal was stopped in January 2016.

Cohen left the courthouse without making a statement.

President Donald Trump reacted to the news that Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress about the Russia investigation, calling his former lawyer “very weak.”

“He’s a weak person,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn before departing for Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“He was convicted with a fairly long-term sentence with things unrelated to the Trump Organization,” Trump said, citing Cohen’s legal issues with mortgages and the IRS.

Trump speculated that “what he’s trying to do is get a reduced sentence.”