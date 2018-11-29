NOEL the Musical Created by Two Men Living in Ames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa-The new production called NOEL the Musical will open Friday night at Stephens Auditorium. NOEL is on a tour of the Midwest, 20 cities, including Akron OH, Cedar Rapids, and Modesto CA.

This musical was born out of a meeting arranged by a mutual friend to dinner in Ames.

“Michael moved here 5 years ago,we were introduced by a friend, a common friend, who told me I know a guy who sings you ought to meet him,” said Steve Peters of Venueworks in Ames, the company which is producing the project.

“I know a guy who runs theaters you know, in our game you hear that all the time," said Michael Londra, one of the co-producers of NOEL.

A mutual friend brought the two together.

“Took her about six months to actually convince us to meet, she threw a nice dinner for us at her house, we clicked,” said Peters.

“As soon as we sat down, we clicked, we knew what we both wanted to do,” said Londra.

The two worked around an idea for a Christmas musical. They found a writing duo from Ireland to come up with words and a music. In Londra’s hometown Wexford Ireland, they held concert versions of the basic musical.

The National Opera House sold out a week’s performances.

The little girl Noel, 10 years old, has lost her Mom. Her mom has disappeared,” said Peters. “At the same time Noel is supposed to sing the lead in the local community Christmas production that Santa left Christmas five years earlier, and stopped delivering presents.”

NOEL the Musical will be in Ames Friday night for one performance at 7:30 at Stephens Auditorium.