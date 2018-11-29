× Polk County Sheriff Retiring in December

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — After decades of service, Polk County’s sheriff is hanging up his badge.

Sheriff Bill McCarthy has announced plans to retire after 49 years in law enforcement. He’s been Polk County’s sheriff since 2008.

Before that he served with the Des Moines Police Department. He was Chief of Police when he ended his time there.

McCarthy’s last day on the job is December 14th, even though he has two years left in his term.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors can choose whether to appoint a sheriff to serve until after the 2020 general election, or it can call for a special election.