Public Input Sought for Physical Education and Health Standards in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa -- From Former First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! public health campaign, to the Healthiest State Initiative idea of 5-2-1-0, to a program called CATCH, there are lots of programs and ideas and different kinds of curriculum: all aimed at getting kids moving, eating the right things, and staying healthy.

And in an effort to educate students and equip them with the skills and knowledge that they need to lead a healthy lifestyle, the Iowa Department of Education is seeking the public's input on proposed physical education and health standards.

"We are the last state to be going through this process and actually putting forth standards at the state level," said Brian Rhoads, co-chair of the Physical Education and Health Standards Review Team says many school districts across the state already have standards in place, that they've adopted or modified from the national standards.

"It`s not that there haven't been standards in place within the programs," said Rhoads. "But, now we will have a consistent set of standards that is recommended by the state, which I think will bring increased rigor and increased learning within our classrooms."

Rhoads says the standards will guide the instruction that occurs in K-12 health and physical education in Iowa.

"We`ve been pushing for it for quite some time and we`re finally there," said Rhoads. "So, it's an exciting time for us, as physical education and health teachers, to have the opportunity to be seen as more relevant and important in the lives of our students, as they move forward with their health and physical education."