Saylorville Lake Outflow Drastically Reduced So Crews Can Clean Up Debris

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — After high waters during the summer, the Army Corps of Engineers is cleaning up Saylorville Lake.

The control tower gates were closed to reduce the outflow to nearly zero between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The move is so water levels drop and allow crews to clean out debris at the dam, shoreline, and control tower.

Reducing the outflow will also affect levels of the Des Moines River.

The gates will be closed again Thursday during the same time period.