'Serious Injuries' Reported After Vehicle Hits Pedestrian in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa – A person suffered serious injuries Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle across from Urbandale High School.

Sgt. Chad Underwood with the Urbandale Police Department says a call came in at 6:45 a.m. about a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle. Police say a northbound vehicle on 72nd Street was turning east on to Aurora Avenue when it struck the pedestrian.

Underwood says the pedestrian suffered extremely serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The name of the person has not been released but police confirm they were not a student at Urbandale High School.

The investigation into what caused the crash is underway.