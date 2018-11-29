× Weapons Found at Site of Early Morning Car Fire; Police Investigating

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating after weapons were found at the site of a car fire early Thursday morning.

A driver on Highway 65 near SE. Army Post Road called 911 a little after 5:00 a.m. and reported seeing a fire west of the highway. It took the Des Moines Fire Department a little while to locate the source of the flames.

They found a car on fire at the end of a dead-end road on E Spring Street, which is off of SE 45th Street. Firefighters say the car was fully engulfed. Because of the location, they had to truck water in to fight the fire. They also used foam to combat the fuel in the vehicle.

The fire was extinguished around 6:40 a.m. That’s when weapons were located and Des Moines police began their investigation. They did not specify what type of weapons were found.

Police say there were no plates on the car. They are working to determine whether the vehicle was stolen.