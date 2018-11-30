Christkindlmarket Brings Holiday Spirit to Downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Christkindlmarket Des Moines is beginning to feel like a holiday tradition downtown.
The German-inspired village features both education and entertainment for the community to learn about different European-style foods and products.
People can see vendors from around the world and purchase hand-crafted products from vendors. There are live performances of polka music, traditional dances, and children’s activities.
Children can play with different crafts, take pictures in a photo booth, and wander around to Walnut Avenue to see decorated trees. The trees are decorated by local non-profits and are available via silent auction.
People can sample traditional German by vendors and food trucks.
The 2018 collectible mug is available at the market for $12.
The Christkindlmarket is located at Cowles Commons in downtown Des Moines.
It is open from:
- Friday November 30th 11: 00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Saturday December 1st 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Sunday December 2nd 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.