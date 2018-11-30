Christkindlmarket Brings Holiday Spirit to Downtown Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Christkindlmarket Des Moines is beginning to feel like a holiday tradition downtown.

The German-inspired village features both education and entertainment for the community to learn about different European-style foods and products.

People can see vendors from around the world and purchase hand-crafted products from vendors. There are live performances of polka music, traditional dances, and children’s activities.

Children can play with different crafts, take pictures in a photo booth, and wander around to Walnut Avenue to see decorated trees. The trees are decorated by local non-profits and are available via silent auction.

People can sample traditional German by vendors and food trucks.

The 2018 collectible mug is available at the market for $12.

The Christkindlmarket is located at Cowles Commons in downtown Des Moines.

It is open from: