Christkindlmarket Brings Holiday Spirit to Downtown Des Moines

Posted 6:23 am, November 30, 2018, by , Updated at 07:47AM, November 30, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Christkindlmarket Des Moines is beginning to feel like a holiday tradition downtown.

The German-inspired village features both education and entertainment for the community to learn about different European-style foods and products.

People can see vendors from around the world and purchase hand-crafted products from vendors. There are live performances of polka music, traditional dances, and children’s activities.

Children can play with different crafts, take pictures in a photo booth, and wander around to Walnut Avenue  to see decorated trees. The trees are decorated by local non-profits and are available via silent auction.

People can sample traditional German by vendors and food trucks.

The 2018 collectible mug is available at the market for $12.

The Christkindlmarket is located at Cowles Commons in downtown Des Moines.

It is open from:

  • Friday November 30th 11: 00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday December 1st 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday December 2nd 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.