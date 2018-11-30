× DCG Teacher Charged with Indecent Exposure for Gas Station Incident

GRIMES, Iowa — A Dallas Center Grimes High School teacher is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to a man at a gas station.

According to an incident report from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, a man called dispatchers on the afternoon of November 21st from a Kum & Go in DeSoto. The man said another man approached him at the gas station, exposed his erect penis and asked ‘Do you want this?’.

The victim gave police a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Police stopped a vehicle matching that description. The victim identified the driver, 43-year-old Buck Matthew Nelson, as the man who exposed himself.

Nelson is a teacher at Dallas Center Grimes High School.