Four Years and Counting: Norwalk Couple Shares Story of Long Adoption Process

NORWALK, Iowa -- A year after getting married, Nick and Beka Wolfe struggled to get pregnant, so the Norwalk couple starting pursuing adoption back in September of 2014. Over four years later, they still are in the process of expanding their family.

“Right now we are just literally waiting for a phone call for our child,” Nick said. They finished all their paperwork in December of 2015 to adopt a child from Bulgaria. “We were 26 when we started the process, so there was only certain countries that you qualified for. It was actually our agency social worker who mention Bulgaria to us,” Nick added.

With no prior knowledge on the country, the Wolfe’s dove head first into the culture. They even took a trip to Bulgaria this past October, serving at orphanages. They also brought over 500 pairs of donated warm winter socks for a community of people in Sofia, Bulgaria.

“We knew we would be able to get a younger child under five and they are a very stable country,” Beka said. “We’ve just really grown to love that country since.” But now all the Wolfe’s can do is wait.

“We knew that it was going to be 2-5 years, so we braced ourselves for a long wait. I don’t think we understood what that wait would look like,” Beka said. “There’s been the highs and the lows, but overall a lot of life happens in that time too and a lot of paperwork.”

The couple turned to a blog, to share their story, give advice to others, and help ease the long wait. “Even to this day we have no idea,” Nick said. “It could be another year or two before we get a call.”

“Or it could be Monday, so it’s exciting in that way,” Beka added. But they say every second spent wondering when they will get to meet their little one is worth it, taking them on an adventure they never dreamed would happen.

“Everyone has their different story and that’s what is exciting and encouraging about it because everyone has their special journey that they get to go on,” Beka said.

