IOWA CITY - The 14th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, losing to #22 Wisconsin 72-66.

Tyler cook led the Hawks with 19 points and 15 rebounds, but it wasn't enough. The Badgers hit two big threes in the final 2 minutes to seal the comeback win.

Iowa falls to 6-1, and is on the road Monday at Michigan State.

Highlights courtesy of BTN.