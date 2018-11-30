× Noah Fant is Heading for the NFL, Won’t Play in Hawkeye Bowl Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Hawkeyes fans have seen Noah Fant play his last snap in black-and-gold.

Today the superstar tight end announced he is leaving school early for the NFL and won’t play in the Hawkeyes’ bowl game.

“Since the very first time I put on a pair of football pads as a child, it has been my dream to play in the NFL”, Fant said in a post on Twitter announcing the decision, “I am very excited for what the future holds and extremely humbled by the amazing opportunity in front of me. I will always bleed black and gold and forever be a Hawkeye.”

NFL Draft analysts list Fant as a likely first round draft pick. He was a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end. Teammate TJ Hockenson is a finalist for the award.